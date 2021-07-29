Late for Work 7/29: Hypothetical Trade Proposals Have Ravens Acquiring Edge Rusher, Guard

Lamar Jackson Placed in Tier 2 in The Athletic's Quarterback Rankings

The Athletic released its annual tiered quarterback rankings, and Lamar Jackson was placed in Tier 2 for the second year in a row. The rankings were determined by surveying 50 NFL coaches and evaluators.

The Athletic described a Tier 2 quarterback as one who "can carry his team sometimes but not as consistently. He can handle pure passing situations in doses and/or possesses other dimensions that are special enough to elevate him above Tier 3. He has a hole or two in his game."

Jackson was ranked as the seventh-best quarterback in the league overall, tied with the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford. Thirty-eight voters placed Jackson in Tier 2; he received four Tier 1 votes and eight Tier 3 votes. (Tier 3 for the 2019 unanimous MVP? Really?)

The Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahones were tied for No. 1, and were joined by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady, Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson and Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson in Tier 1. The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen topped the Tier 2 list.

"I think he is who he is going to be," an evaluator said about Jackson. "They have to call the game a certain way, and if they call it right, he will produce for them. He is not going to sit back in the pocket and kill you. That is just not who he is."

A defensive coach was more bullish on Jackson, especially with the additions the Ravens made to the receiving corps this offseason.

"I still think he's a fricking elite quarterback," the coach said. "He can carry a team. He's going to produce offensively. Surround him with bigger targets, guys with bigger catch radiuses, where he doesn't have to always be a pinpoint passer. Do that and he is going to succeed."

Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus placed Jackson at No. 8 in its quarterback rankings, which are based on grading every player on every play and tapping into multiple years of data to project future performance.