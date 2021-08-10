Late for Work 8/10: Is Lamar Jackson the Giannis Antetokounmpo of the NFL?

Bucky Brooks: Jackson 'Is on the Fast Track to Canton'

Speaking of Jackson's critics, one of them seems to have done an about face.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks, who suggested before this year's draft that the Ravens could consider selecting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and letting Jackson "graduate," placed Jackson at No. 5 in his rankings of players under 30 who are destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"The former MVP is on the fast track to Canton, knocking down records and piling up wins as an electrifying playmaker," Brooks wrote. "Jackson is the first quarterback in NFL history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and he is the first player to log 5,000 passing yards and 2,500 rushing yards in the first three years of a career.

"In addition, in his spectacular MVP campaign of 2019, Jackson joined Hall of Famer Steve Young and Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores in a single season (Josh Allen followed suit last season). Considering the Ravens have reached the postseason in three straight seasons under Jackson while the QB has compiled a 30-7 regular-season record, the fourth-year pro is in prime position to make a run at a gold jacket."

Just as it's too early to suggest Jackson can't lead the Ravens to the Super Bowl, it's also probably premature to be talking about Jackson having a gold jacket in his future.

However, Brooks isn't the first pundit to say that Jackson could have a spot in Canton one day. NBC Sports' Chris Simms said a couple months ago that Jackson "is on a Hall of Fame arc."