Late for Work 6/17: Chris Simms: Lamar Jackson 'Is on a Hall of Fame Arc'

Yesterday, Jackson said he needs to win a Super Bowl before he talks about his legacy. But Hall of Fame talk at just 24 years old is certainly noteworthy.

Simms placed Jackson at No. 6 in his rankings, one spot behind Russell Wilson. He hasn't revealed his top four, but the most prominent quarterbacks not yet ranked are Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson.

"We're still talking about maybe the most dangerous weapon in football in Lamar Jackson," Simms said. "The most dangerous weapon, maybe not the most dangerous pocket passing quarterback. First off, we know it's still in the class of the greatest running quarterback we've ever seen. Even though last year was less than maybe some of the years before, it's still phenomenal.

"The pressure he puts on you because of that skill set, you can't qualify it or quantify it. It's unbelievable what he does that way, and of course they've done a great job of putting people around him that help that out. But the other thing with Lamar Jackson, the stats won't say it, but Lamar Jackson improved as a pocket passer last year. … Every time I go back and watch it, the more and more confident I feel about that. He was better."

Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus released its analytical quarterback rankings, and Jackson was No. 3, behind only Mahomes and Watson.

PFF based its rankings on a statistical technique that "can use the dynamics of the historical quarterback market and individual results to project their PFF grades and expected points added (EPA) per play." In addition to passing plays, the methodology also incorporates play-by-play grades for designed runs and the EPA generated on those runs.