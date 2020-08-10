Late for Work 8/10: Pundits Agree on Most Important Training Camp Battle

"Barner is typically listed as a running back, but the Ravens don't really have a need there and will most likely be using him primarily on special teams," ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith wrote.

De'Anthony Thomas' opt out leaves Proche as the frontrunner, although Harbaugh said Snead and Brown have also been fielding punts.

Warren Sharp: Ravens Are the Blueprint to Build a Team

When the Ravens drafted Jackson, they didn't try to fit a square peg in a round hole. They catered toward the strengths of their starting quarterback.

Last season, both sides reaped the benefits, and it's set the precedent for how teams should build around their talent.

Warren Sharp of SharpFootballAnalysis.com said on "The Ringer NFL Show" podcast that the Ravens are one of the blueprints on how to construct a winning team.

"Apart from some of the basic tenants of what you need to build into any offense, I think you really have to cater to the personnel that you have on your team," Sharp said. "... They were very aggressive with how they wanted to try to play the game of football in general, understanding that teams that have a lead at halftime typically win about 80 percent of their games. ... They changed everything to their strengths of their players, to Jackson specifically."

With an offensive coordinator who's had success with dual-threat quarterbacks, along with an aggressive, analytical approach, the Ravens finished with an NFL-best 14-2 record during the regular season.

Sharp specifically pointed to the Ravens' commitment to pre-snap motion and play-action passing as the biggest metrics to their success. They ranked in the top five of both categories last season.

"[I]t also isn't surprising to see the Ravens – the team with the best record, MVP favorite, and odds on favorite to win the Super Bowl – mentioned as leaders in most of these categories," Sharp added. "Hopefully, in this new decade teams will embrace the numbers and show improvement in these core analytics principles and more."

Sharp pointed to the Seattle Seahawks as one of the teams who could benefit the most from the Ravens' blueprint, but said it won't be easy for any team to duplicate because Jackson is a one-of-a-kind talent.