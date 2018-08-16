Late for Work 8/16: Is Excitement Surrounding Wide Receivers Justified?

That unknown factor will surround the receivers until the Ravens open the regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 9. It might be best to reserve judgment of the group until then. That's what Crabtree is doing.

"You see it the first game," Crabtree said May 31. "Practice is what you practice, and in the game, it's showtime. Once you see it in the game multiple times, then you get comfortable."

Mixed Reports on Offensive Line

Benoit wasn't just critical of the Ravens' wide receivers in his preview. He also went after Baltimore's offensive line.

"A run-based approach can help an unathletic offensive line, since run-blocking is proactive movement, not reactive like in pass-blocking," Benoit wrote. "Still, Baltimore's front-line limitations will be a concern."

Zrebiec is also unsure about Baltimore's offensive line, referring to it as "the team’s biggest question mark."

The main issue with the offensive line seems to be similar to that of the wide receivers – that sense of unknown creates doubt about whether this group will be effective. Outside of left tackle Ronnie Stanley and Marshal Yanda at right guard, the starting alignment still isn't settled.

Much of that uncertainty hinges on the battle at right tackle, which features veteran James Hurst and rookie third-round pick Orlando Brown Jr.

"If rookie Orlando Brown, who fell to the third round after a disastrous combine, can't acclimate, the Ravens will be left with perhaps the NFL's worst right tackle situation," Benoit wrote.

That's a stretch considering Hurst is a proven five-year veteran coming off his best season as a pro. While Hurst doesn't have a lot of experience at right tackle, he's started 32 regular-season games.