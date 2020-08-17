Late for Work 8/17: Are Expectations Too High for the Ravens?

Statistics say it's going to be extremely difficult for the Ravens to repeat their record-breaking campaign, but that doesn't define a successful season. Sobleski compared a potential drop-off to the Kansas City Chiefs last season, and they still won a Super Bowl.

"[The Ravens'] roster is stacked," Kevin Clark said on 'The Ringer NFL Show' podcast. They went out and added Calais Campbell. … They know how to build a roster. They know how to build an offense. They know how to build a defense. I love this team. I'm hammering the over [of 12 wins]."

As BR's Brad Gagnon wrote in June, a successful season for the Ravens is defined by a Super Bowl. And there's way more reason for optimism than disappointment.

"Baltimore is an obvious choice here [to win a Super Bowl] given their offensive scheme, which hosted by far the most efficient passing and rushing offense in the league last year," Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr wrote. "Jackson will only get better as a passer (and he was certainly good enough a year ago). A gigantic built-in advantage for Baltimore was the way they padded an already solid defense with talented veterans like Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, who, regardless of how their defensive draft picks shake out, should elevate a unit that was fourth in DVOA a year ago."

Head Coach John Harbaugh, General Manager Eric DeCosta, and the entire organization are aware of these expectations. It comes with being one of the best teams in football, but they're focused on staying grounded.