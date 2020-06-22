Late for Work 6/22: Super Bowl Appearance Defines 'Successful' Season for Ravens 

Super Bowl Defines 'Successful' Season for Ravens

What would a successful season look like for a team coming off an NFL-best 14-2 record?

That's the question Bleacher Report's Brag Gagnon looked at for the Ravens. He believes it's defined as reaching the Super Bowl and sustaining last season's success.

"At the very least, Baltimore—which won championships in 2000 and 2012—will be expected to overcome the AFC playoff field and make its third Super Bowl appearance," Gagnon wrote. "That could set us up for an AFC Championship tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs to determine if 2020 is a success or a failure. But first [Lamar] Jackson and Co. will have to prove nothing about their breakout campaign was a fluke.

"Can the youngest MVP quarterback in NFL history keep it up with a target on his back? If he can, a Super Bowl loss would be a lot easier to tolerate."

Every team's goal entering the season is to win a Super Bowl, but some are more realistic than others.

For the Ravens, the Super Bowl or bust mentality was present last year before falling in the divisional round to the Tennessee Titans. This offseason, it's growing even larger.

The Ravens have been a popular pick to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Others have penciled them in for a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Needless to say, there's a lot weighing on this season.

"The Ravens are loaded on both sides of the football, but they've been one-and-done in each of the last two postseasons despite hosting both playoff games," NFL.com's Bucky Brooks wrote. "Part of their failures could be pinned on No. 8 and his uneven play, but Baltimore seemingly melted down in each of those contests. The team hasn't exhibited the poise you would expect from a squad with key veterans and a Super Bowl-winning coaching staff.

"... Baltimore's decision to add Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe might've been about adding productive players with the right intangibles. Sure, the veterans are still disruptive pass rushers with solid resumes, but it is their character and work ethic that could really enhance the roster."

The Ravens certainly understand these expectations and Head Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that the team isn't backing down from them.

"Are we capable of winning the whole thing next year? Absolutely, without question," Harbaugh said. "Now we have to go do it. And that's what we'll be working to do."

Ravens Have Second-Best Odds to Land Jamal Adams

Where Jamal Adams could be traded is pure speculation at this point, but oddsmakers believe the Ravens have a legitimate chance to land the New York Jets All-Pro safety.