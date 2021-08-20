Late for Work 8/20: Steve Smith Leaves Lamar Jackson Off Top Red-Zone Threats List

Ravens Secondary Frustrates Panthers Coach Rhule

The Ravens defense tends to discourage their opponents; they've been one of the top defenses in the league the past few years. In joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, nothing changed in their modus operandi.

According to Darin Gantt of panthers.com, the receiving unit struggled mightily.

"But a persistent problem reared its head for the Panthers Wednesday morning, with a less-than-crisp passing game leading to head coach Matt Rhule not being pleased with his receiving corps," Gantt wrote. "They were without Robby Anderson﻿, who sat out of practice with a mild hamstring issue, but Rhule wasn't thrilled with the number of dropped passes and bad routes — and brought it up the same way he did last Thursday against the Colts."

Rhule voiced his displeasure by calling out the wide receiver unit and their effort levels, according to Associated Press' Steve Reed.