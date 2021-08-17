Practice Report: Marlon Humphrey Limps Off With Reported Mild Strain

However, with Jimmy Smith (ankle) already sidelined, the Ravens' substantial cornerback depth is being tested and other players may need to step up.

If needed, Anthony Averett could step in as the cornerback opposite Marcus Peters, and Averett is well-prepared to handle that responsibility. Coming off his best season, Averett would likely be a starter on many teams that don't have corners as talented as Humphrey and Peters. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale has complete confidence in Averett's ability.

"I said in front of the defense last night, to me, he's the third-best corner we have on the team," Martindale said. "I think the kid has All-Pro talent. I tell him that every day and he's practicing that way this year. We're really seeing everything go from the practice field to games now and you can just see his confidence building. It doesn't matter who he's covering, to him. He just goes and covers them."

Averett had another strong practice Tuesday in the Ravens' last workout before flying south for joint practices with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday and Thursday at Wofford College (Spartanburg, S.C.).

Aside from Humphrey's injury, here are other notable observations from Tuesday's practice: