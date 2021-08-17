Practice Report: Marlon Humphrey Limps Off With Reported Mild Strain

Aug 17, 2021 at 12:08 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081721-PR
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey

The Ravens held one of their shortest practices of training camp Tuesday, but unfortunately, it ended prematurely for Marlon Humphrey.

While covering Jaylon Moore in the end zone, Humphrey fell to the ground and was slow to get up. When he rose to his feet, the All-Pro cornerback was limping. He gingerly walked to the locker room and did not return.

Head Coach John Harbaugh did not speak with the media Tuesday and there was no immediate update on Humphrey's injury and how long he might be out. ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports that it's only a "mild strain."

However, with Jimmy Smith (ankle) already sidelined, the Ravens' substantial cornerback depth is being tested and other players may need to step up.

If needed, Anthony Averett could step in as the cornerback opposite Marcus Peters, and Averett is well-prepared to handle that responsibility. Coming off his best season, Averett would likely be a starter on many teams that don't have corners as talented as Humphrey and Peters. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale has complete confidence in Averett's ability.

"I said in front of the defense last night, to me, he's the third-best corner we have on the team," Martindale said. "I think the kid has All-Pro talent. I tell him that every day and he's practicing that way this year. We're really seeing everything go from the practice field to games now and you can just see his confidence building. It doesn't matter who he's covering, to him. He just goes and covers them."

Averett had another strong practice Tuesday in the Ravens' last workout before flying south for joint practices with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday and Thursday at Wofford College (Spartanburg, S.C.).

Aside from Humphrey's injury, here are other notable observations from Tuesday's practice:

  • Center Bradley Bozeman (ankle) was back at practice after missing Monday, as the offensive line continued to get healthier. All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley practiced for the second straight day and stayed on the field for his longest stint since coming back from ankle surgery. Left guard Kevin Zeitler (foot) also had his second full day of practice. The starter at left guard remains undecided, but the Ravens hope rookie Ben Cleveland (concussion) will return to practice this week and resume competing for the job.
  • Wide receivers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Miles Boykin, and Deon Cain continued to work on an adjacent field as they recover from injuries. Brown (hamstring) continued to move well going through drills, but with Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman also out, young wideouts James Proche II, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, Siaosi Mariner and Moore got plenty of reps Tuesday. Proche had another solid day, and Duvernay made a nice adjustment with his body and caught a long pass while keeping his feet inbounds along the sideline.
  • Tavon Young continued to cover receivers aggressively and looked unrestricted in his movement coming back from knee surgery. As one of the NFL's best nickelbacks, Young's return is important to the secondary.
  • Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley made several nice throws and continued to play with confidence. If the decision is made for Huntley to be the No. 2 quarterback, he is looking the part.

Related Content

news

Ravens Make Roster Moves Ahead of Deadline

Cornerbacks Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey have been placed on injured reserve and tight end Eli Wolf is among those released.
news

5 Storylines to Watch in Carolina Practices

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and young receivers James Proche II and Devin Duvernay will be among the players to watch when the Ravens practice against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

News & Notes: Ravens Want O-Line Chemistry, But Left Guard Spot Is Still Up for Grabs

Wink Martindale loves the depth at cornerback. Teams could be eying up kicker Jake Verity. Ravens happy about their quarterback situation despite injury.
news

Eisenberg: Rashod Bateman Is Not Breshad Perriman

Despite an early injury, here's why I'd be extremely surprised if the arc of Rashod Bateman's career follows the same trajectory as Breshad Perriman's.
news

Late for Work 8/17: Ravens Reportedly Called Broncos About Wide Receiver Tim Patrick's Availability

Rashod Bateman responds to Dan Orlovsky's comments about injuries to Ravens receivers. Analyst says the Bills are the team best set up to defend the Ravens offense. Kevin Zeitler makes ESPN's all-value team. Could the Ravens land a draft pick for kicker Jake Verity? Ravens executive is named to NFL 40-under-40 class.
news

Around the AFC North: Trade for Joe Schobert Strengthens Steelers Linebackers

Bengals and All-Pro safety Jesse Bates reach an impasse in contract talks. Second-round linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sparkles in his preseason debut with Browns.
news

James Proche's Work, Work, Work Is Paying Off

Second-year wide receiver has had a challenging path from high school kidney failure to a tough rookie NFL season, but he's consistently made plays in practice. Now he needs to do it in games.
news

News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Took a 'Big Step' in Backup QB Competition

Trace McSorley is sidelined with a back injury that's worse than spasms. Ben Cleveland has been dealing with a concussion. John Harbaugh comes down on taunting. Odafe Oweh is a scary punt gunner.
news

Practice Report: Kevin Zeitler, Ronnie Stanley Ramp Up Action

The return of Kevin Zeitler to practice joined by Ronnie Stanley was a positive development for the offensive line.
news

Led By Patrick Queen, Ravens' Second-Year Players Are Making the Jump

The Ravens' preseason opener showed what a difference a year and offseason practices will make for Baltimore's 2020 class.
news

Late for Work 8/16: Pundits Concerned About Ravens' Offensive Line 

Patrick Queen headlines best performances from the first preseason exhibition. Chris Westry is the first Raven to receive a taunting penalty after the league put an emphasis on the act for 2021.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising