Late for Work 8/3: Ravens Have Three of NFL's Most Thrilling Players, Including No. 1

Justin Madubuike, Devin Duvernay Among Top Young Players Who Could Level Up in 2021

Two players who could level up for the Ravens this season are Madubuike and wide receiver Devin Duvernay, Football Outsiders' Rivers McCown wrote for ESPN.com.

McCown compiled a list of 25 players "who have a real chance to make an impact in the NFL despite their lack of draft stock and the fact that they weren't immediate NFL starters."

Madubuike was the No. 3 prospect on the list, while Duvernay came in at No. 21. Both are 2020 third-round picks.

To be eligible for the rankings, players had to be drafted in the third round or later, or signed as an undrafted free agent; have fewer than 500 career offensive or defensive snaps (except running backs, who are allowed just 300 offensive snaps); and be 26 or younger as of September 1, 2021.

"The interior line in Baltimore is by far the oldest part of the team. Calais Campbell is 35, Derek Wolfe 31 and Brandon Williams 32," McCown wrote. "Madubuike was going to figure to get some extra playing time anyway with Jihad Ward off to Jacksonville, but as the draft came and went with no extra investment, it became clear he's a huge part of Baltimore's plans going forward."

McCown is one of several pundits who believe Madubuike could be in store for a breakout season. The Ravens are excited about him as well.

"The way he played last year to where he is right now is very encouraging," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "So, I'm excited about him. I can tell you the defensive line is excited about him, too. I saw Derek Wolfe over there celebrating with him a couple times on some things he did well. So, yes — we're fired up about Madubuike."

Duvernay, who made his biggest impact as a kick returner last season, is a member of a crowded wide receivers room, but he has the ability to be more of a factor in the passing game.