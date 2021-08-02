Late For Work 8/2: Justin Houston Addition Makes Playoff Odds Jump; Full Reaction

"Throw in the fact JuJu Smith-Schuster openly turned down a more lucrative contract from the Ravens earlier this offseason, and the two AFC North rivals have had a very intertwined offseason," Hartman wrote. "Nonetheless, you can now expect the Ravens vs. Steelers games to have more juice in 2021 compared to 2020."

Since Houston visited the Ravens in April, many were curious as to why the team had not finalized a deal with the sack artist. After all, media believed one of the few weaknesses on the roster was the pass rush. According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, it was about a longstanding virtue: patience.

"Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is the first to admit that patience has not always been one of his strengths," Zrebiec wrote. "However, he learned from his predecessor and mentor, Ozzie Newsome, that there are times when it is required. On Saturday, DeCosta's patience paid off in a big way as the Ravens reached a verbal agreement on a modest one-year deal with Houston ultimately willing to compromise and accept less money for a chance to join a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations."

That monetary difference couldn't be better noted than comparing the salary of the Ravens crop of edge rushers against what the Las Vegas Raiders are paying for Ngakoue this year.

"It's been pointed out on social media, but it bears repeating," Zrebiec wrote. "The combined salary cap numbers of McPhee, Bowser, Houston, Ferguson, Oweh and Hayes are right around $10 million. Ngakoue alone will occupy $13 million of the Las Vegas Raiders' salary cap this year. The Ravens' front office has clearly shown in recent seasons that it believes it is much wiser to spend money on its secondary than its pass rush. At outside linebacker, they've leaned heavily on the development of young players and looked for veteran bargains."

As for where Houston will impact the roster, Baltimore Beatdown's Joshua Reed believes Houston could be used best in a situational role.

"Despite recording 19 sacks over the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, according to PFF, Houston's pressure rate dropped from nearly 14 percent in 2019 when he logged 11 sacks to a career-low 8.3 percent in 2020 when he recorded eight sacks," Reed wrote. "Yet, he still has a higher pass rush win rate from the edge on true pass sets over that span than many of the younger edge rushers who are making substantially more than he is slated to make in Baltimore even if he hits all of his incentive escalators.

"The Ravens would be wise to avoid and likely won't put too much on Houston's plate this year and employ him both strategically and judiciously instead. He'll be a member of a three-to-four-man rotation at the RUSH outside linebacker position depending on who is active on game day."