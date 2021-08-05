Late for Work 8/5: Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman Spark High Expectations for Passing Game

Pro Football Focus: Rashod Bateman Could Transform Receiving Corps

Watkins paid rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman a high compliment last week when he said the first-round pick is "already a pro."

Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed believes Bateman has a chance to transform the Ravens' receiving group.

"The Ravens will certainly continue to rely heavily on Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and their rushing attack. But the addition of Bateman and Watkins should give Jackson more wiggle room in the passing game, as well," Kyed wrote.

Kyed liked what he saw from Bateman during yesterday's practice. Bateman, who has been dealing with muscle tightness, made several catches over the middle working against All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

"The Baltimore Ravens defense is playing on easy mode in training camp this summer, with quarterback Lamar Jackson on the COVID-19 list and other key players out with various maladies. But rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman still manages to give the unit some trouble," Kyed wrote. "Bateman looked like the Ravens' best offensive player Wednesday in camp, and he's still clearly trying to shake a minor injury."

Kyed is not alone in his praise for Bateman. As noted in yesterday's Late for Work, NFL Network analyst and former wide receiver Andrew Hawkins predicts Bateman will make the biggest impact of any of the top wide receivers taken in this year's draft.

"What he is going to bring to the table for them is much needed," Hawkins said. "He has been the source of a bunch of big catches throughout training camp. He is a smart player. He is fast, he is big, he is physical. Honestly, he's probably further along in his development as an NFL wide receiver than most of the young guys because he can run routes, he can get out of breaks, he has body positioning. I expect him to have a huge season. What he's going to bring to the Baltimore Ravens is definitely going to be a God-send for Lamar Jackson."