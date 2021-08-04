Late for Work 8/4: J.K. Dobbins Stock Is at an All-Time High

Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns his rookie season. He did so as the No. 3 running back behind Mark Ingram II and Gus Edwards for the first part of the year, while also competing for carries against his quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Now, Ingram is with the Houston Texans and everything is lining up for Dobbins. Edwards and Jackson will still get their fair share of carries, but Dobbins will undoubtedly have a bigger workload. NFL.com's Maurice Jones-Drew places Dobbins among his list of Year 2 breakout running backs.

Dobbins rushed for a touchdown in seven straight games last season, the second-longest streak by a rookie since 1970. The only man he trailed was Jones-Drew himself, who had eight in 2006.

"After learning the ropes from veteran Mark Ingram, Dobbins is ready to become Baltimore's clear-cut starter at the running back position," Jones-Drew wrote. "Of course, Lamar Jackson will get his touches – as will Gus Edwards – but the second-year back should be featured in an offense that's ranked first in rushing in each of the last two seasons.

"With Baltimore retooling its offensive line and adding more weapons in the pass game to help stretch the field, I'm excited to see how Dobbins is utilized in Greg Roman's offense. He can run between the tackles, catch the ball out of the backfield and, as mentioned, has a knack for getting in the end zone. Get ready for a big season from the Ravens' RB1."

While some see Dobbins as "merely" a breakout star, CBS Sports Bryan DeArdo took it a step further. He has Dobbins as a player capable of breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record in 2021. Nowthat would be a monster season.

"How many yards Dobbins gains in 2021 will largely depend on how much the Ravens spread the wealth between him, quarterback Lamar Jackson and fellow running back Gus Edwards," DeArdo wrote. "Dobbins will also be running behind an offensive line that lost Pro Bowler tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and center Matt Skura during the offseason. Proven newcomers Alejandro Villanueva and Kevin Zeitler will look to keep Dobbins and the rest of the Ravens' running game rolling in 2021."