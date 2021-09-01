Late for Work 9/1: Could Cam Newton Land in Baltimore?

"Here's a thought exercise," Wright said. "Has any player in NFL history ever accomplished more and been respected less than Lamar Jackson? Is he a perfect player? No. Has he struggled in the playoffs early in his career like the vast majority of quarterbacks? Yes. Does he deserve to be ranked behind [Cardinals quarterback] Kyler Murray? You've got to be bleeping kidding me. Lamar Jackson, I am not a huge quarterback wins guy, but it is a part of the equation. He is 30 and seven as a starter. That's remarkable. It's even more remarkable when you think of the fact if you just remove the games he's played against the guy in the number one spot [Patrick Mahomes] he's 30-4 as a starter."

First Things First's Chris Broussard joined the discussion and blamed some of the criticism Jackson receives on the weapons he's been surrounded with. He also noted that the ones brought in for the 2021 season have had injuries.

"He declined as a passer," Broussard said. "I think he's a better passer than people give him credit for, but this year already [Marquise] Hollywood Brown just returns from injury. Sammy Watkins is already banged up and the rookie [wide receiver] Rashod Bateman that [the Ravens] are expecting a lot from is out for a few weeks so who is he going to throw to? If he just continues to throw to the tight ends, then people are going to underrate him and the league is going to get closer and closer to figuring him out, so I think, Nick, that's where this stems from."