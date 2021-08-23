Late for Work 8/23: Apparently, THIS Is the Year When Lamar Jackson Gets 'Figured Out'

Ravens' Bubble Has a Dozen Players With Toughest Calls in the Secondary

This is the time of year when everybody has their roster card out, trying to figure out the Ravens' 53-man roster. Reminder to play the "You Pick the Team" contest!

Zrebiec posted his latest thoughts Sunday, breaking it down into three categories of players "looking good but not a lock," "up in the air" and "not looking good." While most roster decisions have been made, he has a dozen players in the "up in the air" category – or truly on the bubble.

Here are a few from the list, with Zrebiec's commentary:

WR Miles Boykin

"It's hard to know what to make of Boykin's status. He hasn't practiced since Aug. 2 because of a hamstring injury and he struggled through the few practices he did participate in. If the Ravens' top receivers are healthy or close to it, where does Boykin even fit? However, if he's jettisoned, the Ravens really don't have any size in their receiving corps. Boykin is also a good blocker and solid special-teams player."

OLB Jaylon Ferguson

"Ferguson, who has made little impact after being drafted in the third round in 2019, was pushed onto the bubble when the Ravens signed Justin Houston. He's flashed at times this summer and he's played extremely hard, but he seemingly has not done enough to make a significant move up the depth chart. Don't dismiss the fact that defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale is a big Ferguson backer."

S Ar'Darius Washington

"The undrafted free agent out of TCU has made plays throughout camp and has shown really good instincts. His size and lack of high-end speed still spur questions about how he'd fit. He's probably behind [Geno] Stone at this point and the Ravens don't have a whole lot more space in their defensive backfield. But Washington is a guy who they'll have to think long and hard about keeping."

Zrebiec believes the toughest decisions looming are in the secondary, where Washington and Stone are battling at safety and Chris Westry and Shaun Wade are competing at cornerback. All four are on Zrebiec's "bubble." So are running backs Justice Hill and Ty'Son Williams.