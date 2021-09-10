Late for Work 9/10: Cursed? Reaction to Two More Reported Season-Ending Injuries

As the setbacks have multiplied, the opportunity for a truly great comeback is there. Russell Street Report's Darin McCann encouraged fans to believe.

"I believe that this team can persevere," McCann wrote. "I believe that the oft-maligned Greg Roman is as equipped as any offensive mind in the NFL to put together a dangerous and effective rushing offense out of spare parts, and I believe a deep and cohesive defense can keep the team in just about any game out there. And I believe that Lamar Jackson — one of the most electric individual offensive players the sport has ever seen — will be asked to do more than ever before in his young career, and that he will not disappoint.