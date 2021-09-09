Reports: Ravens Signing Devonta Freeman to Practice Squad

Freeman was part of a workout along with Le'Veon Bell this week following Justice Hill's season-ending Achilles injury. The Ravens opted to sign Bell to the practice squad and he practiced for the first time Wednesday.

Freeman, 29, was a two-time Pro Bowler (2015, 2016) with the Atlanta Falcons. He topped 1,000 rushing yards both of those seasons.

In his final year with Atlanta in 2019, he started 14 games and ran for 656 yards and two touchdowns. He was more effective as a pass-catcher with 59 grabs for 410 yards and four touchdowns.

Freeman spent last season with the New York Giants, playing in five games (four starts) and rushing 54 times for 172 yards (3.2 per carry) with one touchdown. Freeman has averaged 4.1 yards per carry over his seven-year career.