Late for Work 9/16: Is Lamar Jackson's Postseason Performance Holding Up Contract Extension?

Orlando Brown Jr.: It Was 'So Hard' to Leave Ravens

One of the subplots for Sunday night's game between the Ravens and Chiefs is that it's tackle Orlando Brown Jr.'s first game in Baltimore since being traded in the offseason.

ESPN and Sports Illustrated wrote in-depth feature stories on Brown and his decision to request a trade so that he could play left tackle, fulfilling a promise he made to his father, the late Orlando Brown Sr., who played his entire nine-year career at right tackle, including six seasons with the Ravens.

"His father died unexpectedly, but that didn't deter Orlando Jr.'s determination to carry out his wishes," ESPN's Adam Teicher wrote. "At 15 years old, he spoke at his father's funeral and told everyone he would keep his word to his dad. He would take care of his mother and two younger brothers, and he would do it by playing football."

Brown told Teicher that he knows he's not a classic fit at left tackle in a passing offense like the Chiefs have, but that doesn't mean he won't excel at the position.

"The offensive line positions are positions that can be manipulated," Brown said. "Oftentimes, you have men who are undersized who can play at a high level. A lot of times you have guys who are really big and super athletic who can play at a high level. Then you have guys like me, the worst athlete in the NFL, with the ability to stay between his man and the quarterback. All of that comes down to understanding my pros and cons and working with and around those. There are tricks and techniques I can use to take advantage of other guys."

Brown told Sports Illustrated's Alex Prewitt that leaving the Ravens was difficult, but with All-Pro Ronnie Stanley firmly entrenched at left tackle in Baltimore, it was the only way he could play the position.

"What they did for my family from the beginning, giving my dad an opportunity, and then turning around years later and giving me an opportunity," Brown said, "it was so hard to walk away from that."

Brown's mother, Mira Brown, reflected on the joy she felt when her son was drafted by the Ravens in 2018.

"What a blessing for Orlando Jr. to be drafted by the Ravens," she told Teicher. "For him to have that opportunity to actually walk in his father's footsteps in a city where he was born, Orlando Sr. would have been ecstatic. The Ravens had been our family for 25 years."

Quick Hits