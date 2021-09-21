Late for Work 9/21: Lamar Jackson Has Flipped the Script (At Least for Now)

Lamar Jackson Flips the Script

It's amazing how one performance, even one as dazzling as Lamar Jackson put on Sunday night, could change the narrative so greatly.

With the Ravens' 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson reminded everyone why he was a unanimous NFL MVP two years ago and gave a stiff arm to the "the league is figuring him out" crowd.

"Maybe it's time to stop asking the questions," USA Today's Mike Jones wrote. "Maybe, after Sunday night's 36-35 comeback victory over nemesis Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, it's time to accept the fact that Lamar Jackson is never going to play quarterback in accordance with some Quarterbacking 101 guide. He's not even going to play the position like Mahomes, regarded by many as the gold standard for this generation of quarterbacks.

"But the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is, however, fully capable of putting his team on his back and carrying it to victories while utilizing a special array of talents that few can duplicate and that defenses will continually struggle to stop. That's what elite quarterbacks do, right? And maybe – just maybe – we can allow that to be enough."

Even NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, who suggested before this year's draft that the Ravens could consider selecting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and letting Jackson "graduate," is gushing about Jackson.

"Although his unorthodox playing style drives his critics up the wall, Jackson is a baller with the secret sauce needed to play at an A-plus level when needed," Brooks wrote. "Whether he utilizes his legs to create explosive plays in the running game or relies on his athleticism to extend plays on scramble tosses, the young playmaker finds a way to keep the Ravens' offense on schedule.