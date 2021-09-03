Late for Work 9/3: Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Most Unstoppable Player of All Time' If His Passing Improves

Shawne Merriman: Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Most Unstoppable Player of All Time' If His Passing Improves

Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman weighed in on the subject of whether Lamar Jackson will be "figured out" this season, and he said the real question people should be asking is: Can you stop him?

"How many times have guys had him dead-on in the backfield and he just kind of shook their ankles and left them in the dust?" Merriman said on Glenn Clark Radio. "It doesn't matter if you know what he's going to do, it matters whether you can stop him or not."

The notion that teams will solve the 2019 unanimous league MVP became a buzzworthy topic of conversation a couple weeks ago when ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said: "There are a lot of people around the league that I speak to that are talking a little slick. They say this might be the year that everybody figures out Lamar Jackson."

Are there aspects of the passing game that the 24-year-old Jackson needs to improve on? Sure. He knows that, the Ravens know that, and they're committed to doing exactly that.

If Jackson continues to evolve as a multi-dimensional player, Merriman suggested the rest of the league is in a lot of trouble.

"If Lamar Jackson got better this year with throwing and being more accurate, he'll be the most unstoppable player of all time, because what do you do with a guy like that?" he said.

Merriman also was asked for his thoughts on the Ravens signing veteran edge rusher Justin Houston this offseason.