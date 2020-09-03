Late for Work 9/3: Sports Illustrated Writer Predicts Ravens Will Not Win AFC North 

History is on Orr's side, as no team has won the AFC North three years in a row since NFL realignment in 2002. The Ravens surely don't mind the motivation. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's seen or heard the predictions, including that the Ravens could go 16-0, but he keeps an ear our for predictions like this one from Sports Illustrated.

"I've also seen where Pittsburgh is going to win the division," Harbaugh said last month. "I saw Cleveland has been picked by some people to win the division, as far as the changes they have made there. [I've seen] that Lamar [Jackson] is going to regress and our defense is going to regress. Everybody says a lot of things, so it doesn't matter. It's all noise."

However, in regard to the Ravens, history also says that winning the division isn't everything. Baltimore was a wild-card team in both of its Super Bowl-winning seasons.

As the preseason predictions continue to roll in, NFL.com’s panel of analysts do believe the Ravens will three-peat in the AFC North. Baltimore received 28 votes to win the division, with the Steelers (six) and Browns (one) picking up the remaining votes.

"The Ravens don't panic or flinch. They reload. They swing hammers," NFL.com's Marc Sessler wrote. "They topple the enemy with an offense that meshes old-school might and a player in Lamar Jackson who came to us from another star system. Barring an angry asteroid crashing into Baltimore, say hello to your AFC North champs."