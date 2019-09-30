Late for Work 9/30: 'Across-the-Board' Defensive Mishaps, Mistakes Lead to Ravens' Loss 

The Ravens were unable to extend their division lead on Sunday, falling to the Browns, 40-25. It's Baltimore's second straight loss as Cleveland takes sole possession of first place in the AFC North for the first time in five years.

"Maybe every team in the league is like this, even the good ones," NBC Sports' Peter King wrote. "... Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in the next two weeks should help Baltimore recover, but the Ravens aren't winning many games playing the way they did Sunday."

Here are some pundits' takeaways from the loss.

'Across-The-Board' Defensive Struggles

The Browns struggled to find offensive rhythm for three weeks but saw success in every facet Sunday. Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards, Nick Chubb rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns, and Jarvis Landry tallied 167 receiving yards.

The Ravens' defense allowed over 500 total yards in back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history in an 'across-the-board' defensive struggle.

"There can be no more caveats, not after the Ravens allowed 530 total yards to a Browns offense that came in averaging 200 yards per game less, and facing questions about their quarterback and play-calling; not after they were run over and run around and were barely competitive at times; not after they allowed three plays of more than 50 yards," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote.

Cleveland played more than well enough to win on Sunday, but Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's unit hurt itself by allowing too many big plays from miscommunication and poor tackling.

"Every time the offense had a solid drive of their own and would get the crowd back into the game, the defense wouldn't show up on basic things," Ravens Wire's Matthew Stevens wrote.

After Lamar Jackson found Miles Boykin for a 9-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 just before halftime, Landry broke off a 65-yard reception to put the Browns within field goal range. The Ravens brought the game within six points early in the fourth quarter, but Nick Chubb found a hole around the edge and broke off an 88-yard touchdown run.

The defense owned every part of its struggles after the game.

Mayfield was given too much time in the pocket, and the pass rush recorded just one sack for the second straight game.