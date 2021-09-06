Late for Work 9/6: Ravens' Front Office Is Hoarding Draft Capital 

Ravens' Brass Accumulating Draft Picks for Talent-Filled 2022 Draft

The Week 1 opener is a week away and all eyes have turned toward the first set of matchups to come.

However, after recent trades, it appears Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta also has the future in mind. According to The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer, attention is gazing ahead toward the 2022 NFL draft.

The Ravens didn't make a draft pick after the fifth round this year, an indication that they weren't smitten with the back end of the draft pool in a COVID year.

"The front office was already looking ahead — to the undrafted ranks, to the second wave of free agency, to 2022," Shaffer wrote. "DeCosta had said weeks earlier that he wanted 20 picks over the next two drafts, a number that 'keeps us young, but also experienced across the roster, and that should give us a chance to compete long term.' The Ravens entered the [2021] draft with nine picks, left with eight selections and began loading up for 2022, where their big board should be bigger and the fifth round probably won't be their final round."

The Ravens were involved in multiple trades prior to roster cut downs, with all three returning draft picks in 2022. According to Defector's Kalyn Kahler, the 2022 class is the draft to have capital in.

"So what does this year's thin draft class mean for the actual draft?" Kahler wrote. "Several scouts tossed around the possibility of NFL teams trying to trade their late-round picks for future value; a fifth-round pick in 2021 is theoretically worth less than the identical pick next year."