News & Notes: Ravens Have Immediate 'Big Expectations' for Odafe Oweh

Last week, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, who hasn't been to a single Ravens practice, labeled Oweh as a preseason "disappointment" so far among the NFL's rookie first-round picks.

"We couldn't be more pleased with where he's at right now," Wilkins said. "I had a chance this summer to go watch that Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman. He's got three years to get ready; we've got three preseason games. (laughter) So, we're going to hit the ground running right now. He knows that."

Oweh will be a key part of an outside linebacker rotation with Justin Houston, Jaylon Ferguson, Tyus Bowser and fellow rookie Daelin Hayes. Oweh is listed on the depth chart behind Bowser at SAM linebacker. If Bowser handles much of the pass coverage reps from that position (a job he excelled in last season), then Oweh would get most of the other reps. It's a role very similar to what Matthew Judon, who departed in free agency to New England, held the past several years.

Oweh let a sack in his first preseason game slip through his fingers, but he's been a standout in training camp practices. His speed around the edge has been too much to handle on numerous plays, and he's constantly running to the football. He will help shut down outside runs, screens and bubble passes.