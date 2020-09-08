Late for Work 9/8: Reports: Jadeveon Clowney Would Be a Raven If This Was Allowed …

The Ravens began the season 1-2, losing to the Houston Texans and Chiefs after beating the Cleveland Browns in the season opener. In a foreshadowing of the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs beat the Ravens by a field goal.

"The unofficial Game of the Year comes down to the wire," ESPN's Seth Walder wrote. "Patrick Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for the fourth-quarter go-ahead TD on 'Monday Night Football' in Week 3, as K.C. beats Baltimore, 27-24."

The Ravens bounced back to defeat Washington and the Cincinnati Bengals before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on the road to fall to 3-3. Then the Ravens got on a roll. They finished the season on a 9-1 run, with their only loss coming to the Titans at home in Week 11 by a score of 20-7.

Baltimore finished in a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North but won the division by virtue of sweeping the season series against its archrivals.

In an AFC divisional playoff game, the Ravens avenged their regular-season loss to the Texans, 19-9. Then, for the first time in franchise history, the Ravens hosted the AFC Championship Game, but it ended in heartbreaking fashion.

"We got a Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes playoff showdown, and it didn't disappoint. But Jackson will need to wait another year to reach the Super Bowl, as Andy Reid is piecing together quite a run in Kansas City early in Mahomes' career," Walder wrote.

"The Ravens held Patrick Mahomes' offense to 10 points in three and a half quarters. But a late drive leads to a Mecole Hardman game-winning touchdown."

Didn't like how the season played out for the Ravens? Don't worry. This simulation was just one of 20,000 scenarios run by ESPN's projection system.