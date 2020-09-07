Late for Work 9/7: Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Preferred Baltimore

Pundits Top Takeaways From Ravens' 53-man Roster

In an offseason that provided more uncertainty than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ravens' 53-man roster didn't leave many pundits surprised. The roster, which Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox ranked as the second-most talented in the NFL, valued experience.

"With all due respect to the 23 players who were let go Saturday, it never seemed likely that this would be a particularly surprising roster cutdown day for the Ravens," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "When the team's biggest questions are at the No. 3 quarterback spot, the third tight end role and whether they decide to keep four or five inside linebackers or safeties, it doesn't lend itself to a particularly dramatic day."

Young Roster Thrives With Experience

You would think a roster that values experience would be one of the oldest in the NFL, but that's not the case. According to The Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski, the Ravens' average roster age rose from 25.9 to 26 this season. That gives them the 17th-oldest roster, up just one spot from last season.

The Ravens have a core of young talent with NFL experience. As Zrebiec noted, only three players who were cut didn't play a game for the Ravens last season.

"The bottom line is the Ravens didn't have much wiggle room," Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich wrote. "The team is loaded with talent, including 12 players that made the Pro Bowl last season."

"Baltimore clearly valued experience and continuity this year at the roster cut deadline," Ravens Wire's Matthew Stevens wrote. "The Ravens didn't keep a single undrafted free agent this year, breaking a 16-year streak. They also didn't cut any players who had a significant role on last year's squad. With the exception of the 10 draft picks and three main offseason additions, this roster looks very much like last year's team."

The Ravens and Minnesota Vikings have the most homegrown players (45), according to Over The Cap, accounting for almost 80 percent of their entire roster.

"As for teams that select the best overall the Ravens and the [New England] Patriots always stand out and it is no different this year," OTC wrote. "The Ravens have 83 players on a NFL roster this year while the Patriots have 74. They are the only teams over 70. If you pull their own roster out of the mix they have 38 and 35 players on other rosters, the only teams over 30."

No Doubt About Keeping Four Running Backs

DeCosta said in April that he envisioned a four-headed monster at running back this season, and the Ravens are sticking with that plan. The NFL's leading rushing team from last season left few doubts about keeping four running backs.

"There was never much doubt that the Ravens would keep four running backs, given how prominent the run game features in the Ravens' offense," Press Box's Bo Smolka wrote. "Hill has missed extensive time in training camp and could be a candidate for short-term IR. Dobbins, the second-round draft pick, was one of the standouts of training camp. Undrafted rookie Ty'Son Williams, who was signed last week, showed well in the stadium scrimmage in his first day on the job and is a candidate for the practice squad."

Mark Ingram II, Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Hill are all expected to factor into the rushing attack. Williams did land on the practice squad, as Smolka predicted. Then there's still Lamar Jackson, who led the team in rushing yards last season.

The bigger question is how much of a share will each have?

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan predicted the Ravens will break the single-season rushing record again.

"Jackson may not break the quarterback rushing record again in 2020, but he's more than capable of going over a thousand yards on the ground," Sullivan wrote. "As for true running backs in the backfield, Baltimore has a pretty strong stable. … The Ravens have the personnel, the talent, and buy-in from the coaching staff to run the football early and often, so they are extremely well-positioned to break their own record this year."

Depth Concern at Safety?

After the release of Earl Thomas III, the Ravens chose to roll with just four safeties (Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott, Anthony Levine Sr., and Geno Stone). It's a relatively young group, and Clark is the only player who started a game at the position last season.

Pundits like The Baltimore Sun's Daniel Oyefusi and Smolka expressed concern about depth, but expect the Ravens could add to the group within the coming weeks.

"Behind starters Clark and Elliott, the team doesn't have much experience," Oyefusi wrote. "Levine has typically played closer to the line of scrimmage in a defensive back-linebacker hybrid role, and Stone is a seventh-round pick from the 2020 draft. Smith will be an option at safety in certain packages, but the team could also look to add another safety to the 53-man roster."