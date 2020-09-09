Late for Work 9/9: CBS: Three Reasons the Ravens Will Win Super Bowl LV 

Dajani believes that the Ravens going against the norm with a heavy rushing attack in today's NFL will benefit them. Last season they dominated time of possession with a league-best average of over 34 minutes a game. They rarely played from behind and wore down opposing defenses.

The Ravens' rushing attack could help the passing game, which is expected to be better with an improved receiving core.

2. Their schedule and the NFL's playoff format help.

Dajani's second reason is something we've highlighted in Late for Work this offseason. The Ravens have the easiest strength of schedule (.438) based on their opponent's win percentages from last season.

While this isn't a direct indicator of success, the schedule certainly has its advantages.

"Out of Baltimore's 13 opponents, only five of them made the playoffs last season," Dajani wrote. "One of those teams is the New England Patriots, who no longer have Tom Brady, and another is the Titans, who you know the Ravens are more motivated than ever to beat after last year's loss. This sets up the Ravens to have a great chance not only to win their division, but to also secure the top seed in the AFC. That has now become more important than ever with the league's new playoff format."

Dajani also believes the Ravens could benefit from the NFL's new playoff format. Each conference will add another wild-card spot, but only have one first-round bye. If the Ravens can secure that in the AFC, they'll have a distinct advantage.