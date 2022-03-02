LeBron James Has Big Respect for John Harbaugh (And Harbs Responds)

Sounds like LeBron James would play for John Harbaugh any day.
Lamar Jackson appeared on "The Shop" with LeBron James for the debut of the show's fifth season. In a trailer, James asks Jackson what Harbaugh is like.
"It seems like Coach Harbaugh is cool as [crap]," James said. "Is he?"
"Yeah yeah, he's cool," Jackson says. "He'll compete with us. We'll be working out in the weight room. He's standing next to you, you be like [looks down at his own weight]."
It's pretty cool that one of the greatest basketball players ever has such a positive impression of Harbaugh from afar and speaks to the respect that the Ravens hold around the sports landscape.
Harbaugh hadn't seen the clip until Garrett Downing showed it to him at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"Wow. I didn't think LeBron James knew who I was," Harbaugh said. "I watch LeBron. LeBron! Shoutout. You're the man!"
Harbaugh also confirmed that he does playfully jab his players about their weightlifting.
Tune in Friday on YouTube to watch Jackson's appearance, alongside other guests Donald Glover, J Balvin and Quinta Brunson.