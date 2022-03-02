LeBron James Has Big Respect for John Harbaugh (And Harbs Responds)

Mar 02, 2022 at 11:46 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

030222-OHIO
Left: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill); Right: Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh before taking on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, November 21, 2021. (Baltimore Ravens Photos/Shawn Hubbard)

Sounds like LeBron James would play for John Harbaugh any day.

Lamar Jackson appeared on "The Shop" with LeBron James for the debut of the show's fifth season. In a trailer, James asks Jackson what Harbaugh is like.

"It seems like Coach Harbaugh is cool as [crap]," James said. "Is he?"

"Yeah yeah, he's cool," Jackson says. "He'll compete with us. We'll be working out in the weight room. He's standing next to you, you be like [looks down at his own weight]."

It's pretty cool that one of the greatest basketball players ever has such a positive impression of Harbaugh from afar and speaks to the respect that the Ravens hold around the sports landscape.

Harbaugh hadn't seen the clip until Garrett Downing showed it to him at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Wow. I didn't think LeBron James knew who I was," Harbaugh said. "I watch LeBron. LeBron! Shoutout. You're the man!"

Harbaugh also confirmed that he does playfully jab his players about their weightlifting.

Tune in Friday on YouTube to watch Jackson's appearance, alongside other guests Donald Glover, J Balvin and Quinta Brunson.

Related Content

news

Eric DeCosta's Update on Lamar Jackson's Contract Extension

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he envisions Lamar Jackson being a very big part of the team years from now.
news

Mailbag: Is Tyler Linderbaum a Good Fit for the Ravens?

How likely is it that the Ravens trade up? Are the Ravens going to add to Lamar Jackson's weapons? How cool is it that LeBron James likes John Harbaugh?
news

Late for Work 3/2: Opportunity for 2022 Draft to Be Eric DeCosta's 'Magnum Opus'

A pundit says Lamar Jackson's contract extension would be done by now if he had an agent. The Ravens are ranked No. 2 on a list of teams most likely to improve in 2022. Looking at key members of the Ravens' class of pending free agents.
news

Combine News & Notes: Charles Davis Likes Trevor Penning's Fit For Ravens

news

Ravens 2022 Scouting Combine Preview; Five Players to Watch

Get the schedule of events, important storylines, prospects to watch and more.
news

Eisenberg: Is Ravens' Veteran WR Habit About to End?

Almost every year, they've added wide receivers with track records to bolster their passing game. But 2022 might be the year they don't do it.
news

Late for Work 3/1: Ravens Trade Back in First Round in Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft

ESPN pundit says adding a pass rusher such as Von Miller should be the Ravens' top offseason priority. Free safety Marcus Maye is named a player the Ravens should target in free agency. Four Ravens make NFL.com's top 101 free agents rankings.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Will Take Close Look at Malik Willis at Combine

Cleveland is reportedly willing to pay big money to keep free agent tight end David Njoku. Bengals' leading tackler had undergone shoulder surgery.
news

Ravens Could Play in One of Three International Games

The Ravens will not host an international game in 2022, but could face the Jaguars, Saints or Buccaneers abroad.
news

Late for Work 2/28: Blockbuster Trade Scenario Has Ravens Acquiring Amari Cooper 

Who is the Ravens' dream target in the draft? A deep draft bodes well for Baltimore. Joe Hortiz interviews for the Pittsburgh Steelers' GM job. Lamar Jackson responds to Yannick Ngakoue recruiting Calais Campbell.
news

Here's How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine ended one year ago today. With this year's event cancelled, we look back on some of the Ravens' top performers.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising