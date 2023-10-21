Presented by

SociaLight: Lil Wayne 'Weezy F Baby and the F is for Fly Like a Raven'

Oct 21, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Cherigo

Social Media Manager/Digital Host

102323socialight
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo
Lil Wayne poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The latest installment of the Ravens mini mic segments tasked players with filling in the blank to Lil Wayne's iconic lyrics "Weezy F baby and the F is for"...

The F has stood for various things in Wayne's songs including "front door," "finisher,", "franchise,", "ferocious," and more. Lil Tunechi took note and has a new one for the Flock. What are the chances it makes it into his next song?

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh nailed "front door" and wide receiver Sean Ryan got "finisher."

Wayne is a long-time Green Bay Packers fan, but maybe the Ravens could be his AFC team?

