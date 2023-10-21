SociaLight: Lil Wayne 'Weezy F Baby and the F is for Fly Like a Raven'

The latest installment of the Ravens mini mic segments tasked players with filling in the blank to Lil Wayne's iconic lyrics "Weezy F baby and the F is for"...

The F has stood for various things in Wayne's songs including "front door," "finisher,", "franchise,", "ferocious," and more. Lil Tunechi took note and has a new one for the Flock. What are the chances it makes it into his next song?