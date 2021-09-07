Lional Dalton Has a Message Following Life-Saving Kidney Transplant

Early on after his diagnosis, Dalton sometimes thought about the possibility that he might not get a kidney transplant in time. But he shifted his mentality soon after.

"I decided that we're all on a pathway," he said. "I wanted to focus on what I wanted to happen and not the worst-case scenario. If it wasn't going to happen, it wasn't going to happen regardless."

Dalton's story was shared far and wide, even reaching "Good Morning America" and other major outlets. So many people reached out, including Ravens fans and fans of the other teams he played for (Denver, Washington, Kansas City and Houston) that Dalton actually had six potential donors in the pipeline.

A couple people who didn't qualify to donate to him still gave a kidney to someone else. There was one woman who was going to donate her kidney to her mother, but she passed away too soon. She shifted to Dalton, but now that he's gotten a transplant, she asked if he could pick the next recipient.

"That's a lot of pressure," Dalton said with a chuckle. "But I indirectly helped people save other people's life, so that makes me feel really good."

Dalton's favorite hobby is to travel. He's making plans to take a friend up on an offer to stay at his place in Ghana, Africa. But don't expect Dalton to be gone for too long; he said he plans to come back to Baltimore to show his appreciation.