Louisville Names a Street Lamar Jackson Way … With an 8 mph Speed Limit

Nov 12, 2021 at 08:31 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111221-Lamar-Way

Lamar Jackson is too fast to go on Lamar Jackson Way.

The University of Louisville announced that it's naming a street after its former Heisman Trophy Winner as part of the weekend's festivities to retire Jackson's No. 8 jersey number.

The speed limit on Lamar Jackson Way is 8 mph.

The announcement was made at 8:08 a.m. Friday. The festivities will kick off before Saturday's noon game against Syracuse at Cardinal Stadium.

With the Ravens playing on Thursday night, Jackson will be in attendance during a halftime ceremony at midfield. The No. 8 will be mounted on the East side of Cardinal Stadium, alongside the No. 16 of former Louisville and Baltimore Colts all-time great quarterback Johnny Unitas.

Louisville painted Jackson's No. 8 on the field to mark the occasion, with additional celebratory installations to be revealed leading up to Saturday's game.

Jackson was emotional when he found out in mid-October that Louisville was retiring his number. Asked this week about his feelings as he's set to go back to Louisville, Jackson said he was locked in on the Miami Dolphins but, "it's going to be touching, honestly. Hopefully, I don't cry or anything like that."

