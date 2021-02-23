M&T Bank Stadium Will Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

BALTIMORE (February 23, 2021) – In a span of just 18 days, the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), working in close collaboration with state and private partners, transformed the Club Level of M&T Bank Stadium into a 55,000 square-foot COVID-19 vaccination site that will begin providing vaccinations on Thursday.

"This site is a tremendous example of a public-private partnership serving our community," said Jason Marx, MD, MBA, a critical care medicine specialist and Senior Vice President, Physician Integration and Value Based Care at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Incident Commander for the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site. "This vaccination site will help the state recover from the physical, emotional, and financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mass vaccinations, along with mask-wearing and social distancing, will allow us to overcome COVID-19 and will help our city and state thrive once again."

In less than two weeks, an army of more than 60 facilities, logistics and IT experts spent more than 6,000 hours building a fully-functioning vaccination clinic. Build-out included:

§ Set-up of 80+ vaccination stations with desktop computers and 40+ iPads for e-registration supported by a secure dedicated VPN network

§ Unloading and stocking 30 pallets of supplies

§ Installing more than 30 signs (including some in Spanish) and 250 floor stickers for social distancing and directions

§ Arranging for more than two dozen wheelchairs and golf carts for transportation

In addition, a language translation machine, clear face masks enabling those who are hard-of-hearing to lip-read, and braille equipment for the blind will all be available on-site.

At full capacity, the Stadium will utilize nearly 300 staff daily, including direct care providers such as vaccinators, nurses, pharmacists and nurse practitioners, and non-clinical personnel such as registration and scheduling staff and leadership personnel. The Maryland National Guard will provide additional support with mobility assistance, parking, and traffic control.

Vaccinations will begin on Feb. 25 at the stadium, which is being managed by UMMS in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), the Maryland National Guard (MDNG), the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) and the Baltimore Ravens. The site will offer vaccinations to those who are eligible in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c. Eligible individuals have two options for making an appointment - filling out the online form available at covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829) to request an appointment, where representatives are available 7 days a week from 7 am to 10 pm. (Individuals should expect possible prolonged wait times on the phone due to volume).

Quotes From Partners:

"The Maryland National Guard is well-trained and equipped to address large scale operations as evident by our longstanding presence in missions at home and across the globe," said Brigadier General Janeen L. Birckhead, assistant adjutant general - Army for the Maryland National Guard. "Our Guard members also bring their civilian skills to bear on and enhance operations. This adds to our ability to address a variety of diverse needs in our community. Do not assume every community is monolithic and a one size fit all approach will work. We want to make sure every Marylander has the knowledge and opportunity to receive the vaccine."

"The M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site is another example of the power of collaboration," said MDH Acting Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. "The partners involved with this project have combined their unique strengths, and the result is a site that will help tens of thousands of Marylanders to get vaccinated and on their way back to normal."

"Throughout the pandemic, the Maryland Stadium Authority, together with the Baltimore Ravens, Orioles, non-profits, city and state partners, have utilized the Camden Yards Sports Complex to provide Marylanders meals, a safe place to vote and now to receive the vaccine," said Thomas Kelso, chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority. "We all look forward to when fans can safely return to the complex for games, concerts, and special events."

"Vaccinations are a vital step forward in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19," Ravens president Dick Cass stated. "It's important that our community has a safe site and efficient process that allows Marylanders to receive the vaccination. We will continue to work closely with the city and state in an effort to assist healthcare professionals and residents in meaningful ways."

Initially, between 250 and 500 vaccination appointments will be available on the first several days during the "soft launch" of the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site, with plans to provide up to 2,000 vaccinations per day in early March, depending on vaccine availability. The site will be able to accommodate a maximum capacity of 6,000 vaccinations per day.

M&T Bank Stadium is located near the Inner Harbor at 1101 Russell St. and is accessible by many forms of public transportation. For vaccine appointments, free parking is available at Lot B, which includes parking spaces for people with disabilities. Individuals should enter the stadium at Gate A on Hamburg Street (by the statues of Ray Lewis and Johnny Unitas).

