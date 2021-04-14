Mailbag: Could the Ravens Move Up With a Trade Package?

Downing: This is an intriguing possibility and one of the most interesting scenarios for the Ravens going into Draft weekend. I'll use this opportunity to pat myself on the back because I asked NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah about this last week on The Lounge podcast, and he liked the idea so much that he said he planned to steal it. Now in terms of the specifics, a team to look at for a potential trade would be the Los Angeles Chargers. They're in the market for a left tackle, and they may like the idea of acquiring a two-time Pro Bowler in Orlando Brown Jr., rather than taking their chances with a rookie in that spot. In this scenario, the Ravens would move up from pick No. 27 to No. 13, in return for sending Brown to Los Angeles. Baltimore could also get some additional compensation.