Late for Work 4/12: Veteran Edge Rusher Justin Houston Will Reportedly Visit Ravens

Harbaugh also said Justin Tucker pleaded his case to attempt what would have been a 68-yard field goal.

"Tucker, who always runs right by me when he wants to kick a field goal, comes clicking by me, spins around and looks at me like, 'Am I kicking the field goal?'" Harbaugh said. "And I look at him, and I go, 'It's 68 yards!' And he looks at me and is like, 'Yeah.' And I go, 'Can you make it?' Now, I'm thinking it might be a good idea. He looks at me and says, 'I think I have a better chance than Willie.' I'm like, 'You might be right!'"

While all of this is going on, Harbaugh said the trainer tapped him on the shoulder letting him know Jackson was coming back out of the locker room.

"And I'm like, 'Who?' And here he comes, Lamar, like Willis Reed out of the tunnel," Harbaugh said. "He comes from the back of the bench and says, 'I got this coach. I got it.'"

It's a hilarious, but interesting perspective from Harbaugh during one of the most stressful parts of the game (aside from Tucker's game-winning field goal). The Ravens were in a late season stretch where they needed to win out in order to have a chance to make the playoffs.