Mailbag: How Is Alejandro Villanueva Looking in Ravens Offense?

Downing: The third tight end spot has been one of the more interesting battles to watch in training camp. Josh Oliver has drawn plenty of interest from fans, and at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, he's the most physically gifted of the players in that mix. Though Oliver has probably made the most standout plays of any tight end outside of Mark Andrews, Oliver has to prove has can do it in games. He has only played in four career games because of injuries, so the preseason will be critical for him to show what he can do in that environment.

Oliver may have the edge right now, but I don't think tight end competition is over by any means. Tony Poljan is a big-bodied player (6-7, 250) who has flashed at times, Eli Wolf brings talented pass-catching ability and Eric Tomlinson is a rugged blocker who gained valuable experience late last season. Rookie Ben Mason's role is still very much up in the air. He was a fullback in college but the Ravens want to see if he can play a hybrid role similar to what Patrick Ricard has done. Mason has been quiet in training camp, but he's another player who will likely see a heavy workload throughout the preseason to determine his status. The other significant piece of the equation at tight end is the status of Nick Boyle, and we have more on that below in the final question.