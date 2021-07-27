News & Notes: Nick Boyle's Return Delayed By Knee Clean-Up Procedure

Tyus Bowser Responds to Questions About Ravens' Pass Rush

The biggest question about the Ravens defense heading into training camp is the pass rush. With the losses of Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward in free agency, Baltimore had 12 of its 39 sacks from last year depart.

The Ravens added a pair of rookies, first-round pick Odafe Oweh and fifth-round pick Daelin Hayes, who are promising but young. There's still a chance that the Ravens could sign a proven veteran, such as Justin Houston, but that remains to be determined.

For now, Tyus Bowser is a key part of the returning class of outside linebackers tasked with stepping up. Bowser had a pair of sacks last season and five in 2019. After signing a contract extension this offseason, he is in more of a leadership position to help silence the doubts.

"Everybody can have what they say about us. That's totally fine. Everybody can have their own opinion," Bowser said. "Regardless, we've got to go out on the field and produce. The most important thing is coming out with the win at the end of the day. That's all we're focused on.