Mailbag: Is Lamar Jackson Running Too Much?

Mink: Lamar Jackson had 21 rushing attempts in the 34-31 overtime win over the Vikings. That was by far the most he's had this season (previous high was 16 vs. the Chiefs … another win). Every time Lamar runs a lot in a game, the "sustainability" debate fires up again. Look, the Ravens are going to do whatever it takes to win a game. If that means putting the rock in Lamar's hands 21 times, then that's what they'll do.

It was just a week ago when there were widespread complaints about the running backs not being good enough and that Lamar was the only one able to run the ball. Now, after one game, we're going to complain that the running backs aren't getting it enough? Jackson is one of the best runners in the NFL. He has nearly as many rushing yards over expectation (231) as star Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell.

Overall, the Ravens don't want to put a huge number of runs on Jackson's plate. And the type of runs matters. Are they called runs or are they scrambles? Sometimes, this is Jackson tucking and running himself when he doesn't see much open (as was the case many times in the first half against the Vikings).

In 2019, when Jackson was the MVP, he averaged 11.7 carries per game. This year, he's averaging 12.1. So not a big difference at all. Even though Jackson is leading the ground attack without J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, Baltimore is just throwing the ball more than before to make up for the losses.