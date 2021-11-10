Mailbag: Is Lamar Jackson Running Too Much?

Nov 10, 2021 at 11:59 AM
Downing_Garrett
Ryan_Mink_2018
by Garrett Downing & Ryan Mink
111021-Mailbag

Mink: Lamar Jackson had 21 rushing attempts in the 34-31 overtime win over the Vikings. That was by far the most he's had this season (previous high was 16 vs. the Chiefs … another win). Every time Lamar runs a lot in a game, the "sustainability" debate fires up again. Look, the Ravens are going to do whatever it takes to win a game. If that means putting the rock in Lamar's hands 21 times, then that's what they'll do.

It was just a week ago when there were widespread complaints about the running backs not being good enough and that Lamar was the only one able to run the ball. Now, after one game, we're going to complain that the running backs aren't getting it enough? Jackson is one of the best runners in the NFL. He has nearly as many rushing yards over expectation (231) as star Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell.

Overall, the Ravens don't want to put a huge number of runs on Jackson's plate. And the type of runs matters. Are they called runs or are they scrambles? Sometimes, this is Jackson tucking and running himself when he doesn't see much open (as was the case many times in the first half against the Vikings).

In 2019, when Jackson was the MVP, he averaged 11.7 carries per game. This year, he's averaging 12.1. So not a big difference at all. Even though Jackson is leading the ground attack without J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, Baltimore is just throwing the ball more than before to make up for the losses.

Now Jackson still should be aware of trying to avoid big hits, which he is. He often gives himself up or dives to the turf to avoid shoulder blows. Does he take some bad ones sometimes? Yes. But the Ravens aren't going to take away one of his greatest attributes because they're scared.

Downing: Replacing DeShon Elliott in this defense won't be easy. Not only does he bring an emotional edge to the group, but he's arguably been one of the best Ravens defenders this season. The Ravens will likely use a group effort to replace him after the season-ending injury.

Rookie Brandon Stephens is the natural candidate to step into a more significant role, just like he did earlier this season with Elliott sidelined. That's a tall order for a third-round pick who converted from cornerback to safety this offseason (and from running back before that), so Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale may get creative with some of the schemes he deploys. The Ravens could also turn to veteran Jimmy Smith in certain packages, as he's a natural candidate to match up against talented tight ends. Geno Stone is also likely to see an uptick in his playing time, but Stephens and Smith are more likely to do the heavy lifting based on what we've seen earlier this season.

Mink: I've thought about this for my own fantasy team, which has Marquise "Hollywood" Brown as a starting wideout (and Lamar and Mark Andrews, btw). I've been debating whether to pick up Rashod Bateman because he clearly has the talent to be a very productive target (both in real football and fantasy).

On one hand, I do think Sammy Watkins' return will take away some of Bateman's targets (he's had 20 through his first three games). Bateman has seamlessly stepped into the chain-moving role that Watkins was handling so well before his hamstring injury and I expect Watkins will take some of those duties back.

On the other hand, what does that open up Bateman to do? Could he play more in the slot and get some mismatches on deeper routes over the middle of the field? Bateman hasn't hit a long play or touchdown yet. I think those are coming and would lead to more fantasy points than the solid outputs he's had so far, even if there are fewer targets.

Downing: Peyton Hillis, that's a name I haven't heard in about 10 years. Nice reference, but I wouldn't really expect that. Hillis was a big running back, but Ricard is a different beast as a 300-plus pound converted defensive lineman.

There's no doubt that he's a handful to bring down when he gets the ball in space, but I wouldn't count on the Ravens lining him up in a single-back set and giving him the ball. Ricard is the best in the league at what he does — clear holes for the running game. It's great to see him bulldoze defenders in the secondary, but that's not going to become something that happens 15-20 times a game.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 11/10: Battle-Tested Ravens Handle Adversity Better Than Any Other Team

Are the Steelers the biggest threat to the Ravens in the AFC North? Bold prediction has Lamar Jackson passing for 5,000 yards and running for 1,000.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Continue to Climb

After another thrilling win, the Ravens climbed in almost every power ranking and are as high as No. 5.
news

Marlon Humphrey Strives for a Better Second Half

As an All-Pro cornerback, Marlon Humphrey holds himself to a high standard, one he expects to meet in the second half of the season. 
news

Lamar Jackson Heads Home to South Florida a Different Quarterback

Two years ago, Lamar Jackson kicked off his 2019 MVP campaign with a monster performance and a catch phrase. Now he comes back a more fully realized player.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Has No Explanation for Slow Starts But Seeks Solution

Dolphins head coach says he would have started Jacoby Brissett at quarterback if they played Tuesday. The talent of Baltimore's wide receivers was noticed by Marlon Humphrey back in training camp. Humphrey is happy for Jaylen Waddle's success, but wants to stop him Thursday night.
news

Le'Veon Bell Is Enjoying Life on the Other Side of the Ravens-Steelers Rivalry

The longtime Steeler has bounced around the past couple seasons but feels comfortable in his new home in Baltimore.
news

Rashod Bateman Has Started Hot But Is Looking for Breakout Game

The rookie first-round pick caught his first 11 passes all for first downs and his biggest play showed veteran savvy.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are back on the road for a Thursday Night Football showdown in Miami.
news

Eisenberg: Justin Tucker Actually Won the Vikings Game Twice

It's quite a statement about Justin Tucker that he is so strong and accurate with his leg that he can impact an opponent's strategy.
news

Late for Work 11/9: Lamar Jackson Is 'Best Player in the NFL,' Comparable to LeBron James

Marquise Brown has left no doubt that he's a No. 1 receiver. Should the Ravens sign free agent safety Tre Boston?
news

News & Notes: Ravens Plan 'Group Effort' to Replace DeShon Elliott

Matchups against Vikings factored into Jimmy Smith playing just one snap. Ravens preparing to face either Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett. After playing 90 snaps on Sunday, the offense faces a short week to get ready for Thursday night.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising