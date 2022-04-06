Mailbag: Exploring Ravens' Options at Inside Linebacker After Bobby Wagner

Downing: These questions are always tough to answer. If I can make the case for a particular position, then I'm not sure how shocking it would be for the Ravens to go in that direction. The most popular first-round projections for the Ravens are cornerback, pass rusher, defensive line or offensive tackle. If the Ravens go with a surprising first-round pick, the position I'd point to is safety. They already addressed the spot this offseason in a big way with the addition of Marcus Williams, and they already have both Chuck Clark and Brandon Stephens. But if the Ravens are on the clock at No. 14 and Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton is on the board, he may be too good to let pass. Hamilton has All-Pro potential, but he could slide in the draft because safety isn't as highly valued of a position compared to spots like cornerback, pass rusher, receiver or offensive line, and because of a slower-than-expected 40-yard dash time.