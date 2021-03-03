Mailbag: The Best Way to Address the Interior Offensive Line

Mink: The Ravens have been clear about their desire to improve the pass protection for Lamar Jackson. With that said, this is a situation where there's not a clear hole to plug, but rather an opportunity to upgrade.

The Ravens have plenty of contenders at center with Patrick Mekari, Trystan Colon-Castillo and Greg Mancz, a veteran former starter whom they signed to a Future/Reserves deal this offseason. Matt Skura is a pending free agent. Bradley Bozeman can play center if needed. At right guard, the Ravens have more youth with Ben Powers, Ben Bredeson and Tyre Phillips, unless they view Phillips more as a potential right tackle if Orlando Brown Jr. were to be traded.

My point here is that the Ravens have plenty of young, developmental players who have already received valuable playing time. There's reason to believe those players would continue to improve next season. So if Baltimore wants to upgrade, it's going to take a fairly hefty commitment to get a player who'll clearly surpass one of those younger players.

In free agency, that would be signing someone such as centers Corey Linsley or Alex Mack, or right guards Joe Thuney or Brandon Scherff. While all four are very good players, they wouldn't come cheap. In a year with limited salary-cap space, Baltimore has to be judicious. Does the bigger need for a veteran lie on the offensive line or wide receiver, for example?