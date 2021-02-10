Mailbag: Will Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue Return?

If I have to guess right now, I'll say they'll go with defense and take an edge rusher. But they don't have to be locked into any position, and the Ravens believe in their draft board and have the confidence to take whoever they grade as the best player available.

It's interesting you bring up cornerback, because while the Ravens are deep at the position, Todd McShay of ESPN has the Ravens taking South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Lamb in the first round of his latest mock draft. A lot of people were surprised when the Ravens took J.K. Dobbins in the second round last year, despite being deep at running back. That worked out very well for Baltimore, and it's more evidence that even when you think you know what a team will do, you can never be certain. Whether they go offense or defense in the first round, the main goal for the Ravens will be to select a quality player.