Mailbag: Will Ravens Use a Third Tight End?

Sep 09, 2020 at 11:40 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Downing_Garrett
by Ryan Mink & Garrett Downing
090920-Mailbag
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
FB/DL Patrick Ricard

Mink: Considering how much the Ravens used three tight ends last year, it's quite a deviation that Baltimore kept just two on the 53-man roster this season. However, it shouldn't be all that surprising. You play to your strengths. After trading Hayden Hurst this offseason, Baltimore isn't as loaded at tight end but is stronger at wide receiver.

The Ravens have a pair of exciting rookie wide receivers in Devin Duvernay and James Proche II, not to mention second-year wideouts Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Miles Boykin. It would not be surprising if those wide receivers gobble up the targets Hurst got last year. Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins could also see some of those targets and Mark Andrews/Nick Boyle may get more. Fullback Patrick Ricard could help as a third tight end blocker and see some more pass targets than last year, but don't expect him to become some kind of major receiving weapon.

So, to your question, I don't think the Ravens need to bring a third tight end up to the 53-man roster. They do have the option of doing so with Jerell Adams and Eli Wolf on the practice squad if they need to or there's an injury.

Downing: We've seen questions about adding various safeties since the Ravens parted ways with Earl Thomas III last month, but the Ravens have consistently said that they have confidence in third-year safety DeShon Elliott. He had a strong training camp and seamlessly moved into the starting lineup, and he looks prepared to make the most of this opportunity. Clinton-Dix is an intriguing player considering his experience and the fact that he's a former first-round pick, but the Ravens seem committed to entering the season with Elliott and Chuck Clark as the starters on the back end of their defense. They also have some veteran depth with versatile defensive backs Anthony Levine Sr. and Jimmy Smith, as well as rookie Geno Stone. Adding Clinton-Dix at this point would be a surprise, but if the Ravens were to have an injury at the position, that could change the calculation.

Mink: This is a great question. For those who don't understand the context, it has to do with the reported sign-and-trade that the Ravens tried to make for Jadeveon Clowney. The NFL reportedly said that teams could not have another team with more cap space sign a player, then trade him to a more cash-strapped team (while eating some of the salary) in exchange for draft pick(s).

The short answer is I don't know why the NFL wasn't willing to embrace this. To me, the NFL should let the market dictate itself. It's not like it would create a competitive disadvantage for anyone. It's just both teams determining what best helps their club, based on short- and long-term strategies. If the report is true, it's another example of how General Manager Eric DeCosta is ahead of the game, and it's a shame the NFL wasn't willing to keep up.

Downing: It's always tough to predict things like the "unsung hero" or the "sleeper" or the "X-factor." If my prediction is correct, does that the mean player truly is "unsung?" Anyway, I'll play along and give you a name. Let's go with the veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee. The 10-year veteran re-signed with the Ravens this offseason with the hopes of getting his second Super Bowl ring, and he's a valuable piece of this defense. McPhee isn't someone expected to put up huge numbers, but he brings great value to the defense in so many ways. He's great at setting the edge against the run, which will be critical in this week's matchup against a Browns offense featuring talented running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. This game will be a test for Baltimore's run defense, and while much of the media attention will be on newcomers Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Patrick Queen, don't overlook the contributions from McPhee.

Related Content

QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/9: CBS: Three Reasons the Ravens Will Win Super Bowl LV 

The Steelers are ahead of the Ravens in these power rankings. How Pat Ricard can fill the third tight end role. When Jackson beat Rajon Rondo in a race.
News & Notes: Browns Will Test Ravens' New Look Run Defense
news

News & Notes: Browns Will Test Ravens' New Look Run Defense

A revamped front seven featuring new players like Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Patrick Queen faces its first test. The Browns have been tight-lipped about their offensive play-caller. The practice squad is on high alert this season. 
HC John Harbaugh talks to the team
news

Eisenberg: There Is No Bye Through the Regular Season

As the start of the 2020 regular season nears, be careful with thinking that over the next few months the Ravens mainly just need to worry about getting ready for the playoffs.
DE Jadeveon Clowney
news

Late for Work 9/8: Reports: Jadeveon Clowney Would Be a Raven If This Was Allowed …

Did the Ravens' 2020 season end in triumph or heartbreak in ESPN simulation? Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager says there's a wide gap between the Chiefs and everyone else in the AFC. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is tabbed as a player to watch in Week 1.
Lamar Jackson Is Obsessed With Winning the Super Bowl
news

Lamar Jackson Is Obsessed With Winning the Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson doesn't plan on putting up his MVP trophy until he wins a bigger one.
Ravens Release First Depth Chart of 2020
news

Ravens Release First Depth Chart of 2020

D.J Fluker is listed as the Ravens' starting right guard and Pernell McPhee is ahead of Jaylon Ferguson at outside linebacker.
Browns S Ronnie Harrison
news

Around the AFC North: New Browns Safety Ronnie Harrison Eyes Ravens in Week 1

Traded to Cleveland last week, Ronnie Harrison plans to be ready to face the Ravens. Bengals RB Joe Mixon is stoked about his new deal. Maurkice Pouncey remains the centerpiece, but the Steelers O-line has a new look.
DE Jadeveon Clowney
news

Late for Work 9/7: Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Preferred Baltimore

Ravens' 53-man roster values experience and other top takeaways. What new contracts mean for the markets of Lamar Jackson and Marlon Humphrey. Jackson could lead the NFL in rushing yards over the next decade. 
Left: TE Jerell Adams; Center: QB Tyler Huntley; Right: WR Jaylon Moore
news

Ravens Announce 16-Man Practice Squad

All 16 players on the Ravens practice squad were with the team during training camp.
Eisenberg: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Roster Cuts
news

Eisenberg: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Roster Cuts

The coronavirus pandemic had an effect on multiple levels and the third tight end spot still seems undecided.
Ravens' 16-Year Undrafted Rookie Streak Ends
news

Ravens' 16-Year Undrafted Rookie Streak Ends

Baltimore's 16-year streak of keeping at least one undrafted rookie on its initial 53-man roster has ended.

Advertising