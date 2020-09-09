Mailbag: Will Ravens Use a Third Tight End?

Downing: It's always tough to predict things like the "unsung hero" or the "sleeper" or the "X-factor." If my prediction is correct, does that the mean player truly is "unsung?" Anyway, I'll play along and give you a name. Let's go with the veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee. The 10-year veteran re-signed with the Ravens this offseason with the hopes of getting his second Super Bowl ring, and he's a valuable piece of this defense. McPhee isn't someone expected to put up huge numbers, but he brings great value to the defense in so many ways. He's great at setting the edge against the run, which will be critical in this week's matchup against a Browns offense featuring talented running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. This game will be a test for Baltimore's run defense, and while much of the media attention will be on newcomers Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Patrick Queen, don't overlook the contributions from McPhee.