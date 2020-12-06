Mailbag: Will the Ravens' Offensive Line Be Solidified?

Downing: I do think there is potential for that big touchdown to be a turning point for Brown, and I actually made that exact point on Final Drive earlier this week (see video below). I know it's been a bit of a frustrating season for the second-year receiver, but I've felt all along that he just needs a spark to get on track. That play against the Steelers was a reminder of what makes Brown so dangerous. When he gets the ball in his hands, he can change a game in an instant, and that big-play ability is exactly what the Ravens need down the stretch. Scoring a touchdown like that is a confidence booster for Brown, and I expect him to be a vital piece of the offense as the Ravens make a push for the playoffs over the next five games.