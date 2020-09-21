Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey Make Throwing in Their Direction Dangerous

Peters is also a gifted athlete, and he has more interceptions than any NFL cornerback since entering the league in 2015. The midseason trade that brought Peters to the Ravens last year changed the DNA of Baltimore's defense. Peters had a pick-six in Seattle in his first game with the Ravens, and his mentality to consistently look for takeaways has rubbed off on the entire secondary.

The Ravens' next game is a Monday night showdown in Baltimore against the Kansas City Chiefs, a clash of two AFC heavyweights. Having a pair of corners like Humphreys and Peters gives the Ravens a better chance than most teams have of matching up with the Chiefs' arsenal of playmakers.