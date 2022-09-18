Marcus Peters Making Debut, J.K. Dobbins Out vs. Dolphins

Sep 18, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091822-Dobbins-Peters
Joey Pulone, Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marcus Peters & RB J.K. Dobbins

Marcus Peters will make his long-awaited return to the lineup, but J.K. Dobbins will wait at least at least another week.

Peters is active for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins and will dress for the first time since tearing his ACL a year ago and missing the entire 2021 season. The three-time Pro Bowler leads the NFL in career interceptions (31) since entering the league in 2015. After sitting out Week 1 against the Jets, Peters was a full participant all week during practice and felt ready to make his return.

Dobbins will remained sidelined after saying Friday that he hoped to play. The third-year running back said he tore his ACL, LCL, hamstring and meniscus in last year's preseason finale, which made his recovery more difficult than expected. Dobbins was a full participant in practice all week, which was another positive step in his recovery, but Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill will handle the running back rotation.

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin) is active after missing practice Friday. His presence in the lineup, along with the return of Peters, is key for Baltimore's cornerback rotation with second-year cornerback Brandon Stephens (quad) inactive.

Miami has two of the NFL's fastest wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. With Stephens inactive, fourth-round rookie corners Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams could see significant playing time. Veteran cornerback Daryl Worley was also brought up to the 53-man roster.

Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) is active after being limited in practice during the week. Ricard is a key part of Baltimore's offense, particularly as a devastating blocker who is a catalyst for their running attack.

All-Pro left guard Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is inactive as expected, and Patrick Merari is expected to be the starting left tackle. Other inactives for the Ravens are wide receiver James Proche II (groin), rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) and tight end Nick Boyle.

For the Dolphins, starting left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) will play after being limited during the week. Tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, quarterback Skyler Thompson, linebacker Channing Tindall and running back Myles Gaskin are inactive for Miami. Starting right tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve during the week and will be replaced by Greg Little.

