Marcus Williams Intends to Show Everyone How Good He Is

Asked about the play, Williams said, "What about it? I get the ball all the time. It's nothing new to me."

His head coach was a little more impressed.

"The ability to make that play without going through and [making] the tackle – going through the receiver like he normally would, with a legal hit – he did it in a way where he didn't touch Mark at all." John Harbaugh said. "That's pretty darn good."

Williams isn't on NFL Network's list of top 100 players, and he's never made the Pro Bowl. That seems like a gross oversight to Williams, but he doesn't need anyone else's validation to view himself as an elite player.

He looks confident because he is. He plays with swagger because he trusts his instincts and talent. Williams knows how good he is and pushes himself to be great every day.