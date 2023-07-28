Marcus Williams Intends to Show Everyone How Good He Is

Jul 28, 2023
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072823williams

Lamar Jackson threw to Mark Andrews over the middle during Thursday's practice, the kind of connection they've made hundreds of times. First down Ravens? Not so fast.

Marcus Williams came streaking from behind Andrews and knocked the ball away from the Pro Bowl tight end. It was a beautifully athletic play, with Williams timing his swipe perfectly while barely touching the unsuspecting Andrews.

Asked about the play, Williams said, "What about it? I get the ball all the time. It's nothing new to me."

His head coach was a little more impressed.

"The ability to make that play without going through and [making] the tackle – going through the receiver like he normally would, with a legal hit – he did it in a way where he didn't touch Mark at all." John Harbaugh said. "That's pretty darn good."

Williams isn't on NFL Network's list of top 100 players, and he's never made the Pro Bowl. That seems like a gross oversight to Williams, but he doesn't need anyone else's validation to view himself as an elite player.

He looks confident because he is. He plays with swagger because he trusts his instincts and talent. Williams knows how good he is and pushes himself to be great every day.

"There's always more for me," Williams said. "There's always that next step that I could take. I'm not finished being the best person I could be. I haven't peaked. I'm still working, I'm still young, and I'm trying to be better than every single person who steps out on the field."

Williams led the Ravens with four interceptions last year, despite missing seven games with a fractured wrist. At 26 years old, he's entering his prime after signing a five-year deal with the Ravens as a free agent in 2022, and he's in perfect position to become one of the Ravens' defensive leaders in 2023.

Last season, Williams started in a secondary that included two vocal leaders who have since departed – safety Chuck Clark (Jets) and cornerback Marcus Peters (Raiders). Now Williams will be paired with emerging second-year safety Kyle Hamilton – both athletic safeties with range who have the potential to be a dynamic starting tandem.

Though Williams has always been vocal, players and coaches are hearing his voice even more this offseason, and they love it.

"I've really noticed a change with Marcus Williams," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "He's been a lot more vocal this year. Marcus is coaching me, yelling at me. He's coaching Kyle, he's coaching Rock [Ya-Sin]. I'm better when I'm told what to do, told what to see, work off my guy.

