Reports: Marcus Williams Agrees to Five-Year Deal With Ravens

"We've had this debate with the draft of how high you take a safety," Jeremiah said on NFL Network's "Free Agent Frenzy." "The Ravens have a long history of valuing this position. Going all the way back to Ed Reed, his Hall of Fame career. They go out and sign Eric Weddle, they tried it with Earl Thomas. Now you have Marcus Williams. They just believe in that position. They believe in veterans at that position specifically. This does not come as a surprise to me that they've invested once again at the safety spot."