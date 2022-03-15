Reports: Marcus Williams Agrees to Five-Year Deal With Ravens

Mar 15, 2022 at 01:57 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Derick Hingle/AP Photos
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) misses the catch against New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans.

The Ravens made a big splash in free agency Tuesday, reportedly agreeing to a five-year deal with free safety Marcus Williams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The deal is reportedly worth $70 million over five years.

With 15 interceptions and 38 pass breakups over the last five seasons, the 25-year-old Williams is the type of safety the Ravens covet, one who can roam centerfield and improve their pass defense. He has been durable over his five-year career, playing in 76 of 81 possible games. He's also a sound run defender when he moves into the box with 320 career tackles.

Williams reacted to joining his new team on Twitter

The Saints placed the franchise tag on Williams in 2021 because they didn't want to lose him. Joining the Ravens will give new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald a versatile defender to pair with veteran safety Chuck Clark. Williams is expected to replace DeShon Elliott, who is currently a free agent after spending his first four seasons in Baltimore.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, a former scout with the Ravens, said Williams is a perfect fit for Baltimore's defense. The addition of Williams will also reduce the necessity for Baltimore to address the safety position with a high draft pick.

"We've had this debate with the draft of how high you take a safety," Jeremiah said on NFL Network's "Free Agent Frenzy." "The Ravens have a long history of valuing this position. Going all the way back to Ed Reed, his Hall of Fame career. They go out and sign Eric Weddle, they tried it with Earl Thomas. Now you have Marcus Williams. They just believe in that position. They believe in veterans at that position specifically. This does not come as a surprise to me that they've invested once again at the safety spot."

Former Ravens running back Mark Ingram II played with Williams in New Orleans and congratulated him and the Ravens.

