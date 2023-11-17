Reports: Mark Andrews Suffered Cracked Fibula, Ankle Ligament Injury

Andrews suffered the injury when Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson had a hip-drop tackle that put his body weight on the back of Andrews' leg.

The NFL has been looking into the possibility of banning that type of tackle, which the league's research shows has a 25% higher chance of injury.

The Ravens will now move forward with second-year players Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar as their top tight ends and will likely lean more heavily on the wide receiver corps they invested in heavily this offseason.

Andrews has been an iron man for the Ravens, often playing through injuries. He had missed just five games over his previous six seasons. Ravens players knew something was wrong when Andrews didn't get up immediately after the play.

"One thing I know about Mark is he can tolerate pain," Likely said. "They had to basically pull me away. I was telling him, 'Get up, Mark. C'mon Mark, show me you can get up.' Him not getting up, it really started to hurt. Our leader was on the floor."