Reports: Mark Andrews Suffered Cracked Fibula, Ankle Ligament Injury

Nov 17, 2023 at 04:15 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

111723mark
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

An MRI confirmed that Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered a cracked fibula and ankle ligament injury Thursday night, per a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday night that the injury was expected to be season-ending

Andrews suffered the injury when Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson had a hip-drop tackle that put his body weight on the back of Andrews' leg.

The NFL has been looking into the possibility of banning that type of tackle, which the league's research shows has a 25% higher chance of injury.

The Ravens will now move forward with second-year players Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar as their top tight ends and will likely lean more heavily on the wide receiver corps they invested in heavily this offseason.

Andrews has been an iron man for the Ravens, often playing through injuries. He had missed just five games over his previous six seasons. Ravens players knew something was wrong when Andrews didn't get up immediately after the play.

"One thing I know about Mark is he can tolerate pain," Likely said. "They had to basically pull me away. I was telling him, 'Get up, Mark. C'mon Mark, show me you can get up.' Him not getting up, it really started to hurt. Our leader was on the floor."

Andrews eventually got up and limped to the locker room without assistance from the Ravens' medical staff.

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow Is Out for the Rest of the Season

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his wrist, per multiple reports.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Bengals

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had the Ravens' top grade against the Bengals.
news

Hip-Drop Tackle Under the Microscope After Mark Andrews Injury

Bengals LB Logan Wilson likely ended Mark Andrews' season with a hip-drop tackle Thursday night, and people are split on whether it should be banned.
news

What the Bengals Said After Loss vs. Ravens

Head Coach Zac Taylor wasn't sure if Joe Burrow would miss more time but discussed his injury. Jake Browning said he felt calm replacing Burrow. Ja'Marr Chase said the Ravens showed different coverages against him.
news

Late for Work: Ravens 'Persevere' Over Bengals, But Can They Keep It Up Without Mark Andrews?

Ravens have the receiving depth to replace Mark Andrews, says pundit. Former Ravens Super Bowl MVP to work out for the Cleveland Browns. Pundits call OBJ holding call "one of the worst holds I've ever seen." "Hip Drop" tackle discussions emerge after Andrews' season-ending injury. Bengals LB Wilson involved in three plays resulting in Ravens injuries.
news

Mark Andrews Suffers Likely Season-Ending Ankle Injury

Star TE Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury on the Ravens' first offensive drive and will likely miss the rest of the season.
news

Lamar Jackson Says 'I'm Good' After Playing Through Ankle Injury

A drone flying over M&T Bank Stadium caused two administrative stoppages during the Ravens' 34-20 victory over the Bengals.
news

Ravens Wide Receivers Rise Up After Mark Andrews Goes Down

Odell Beckham Jr. topped 100 yards for the first time as a Raven, as Baltimore's wide receivers show they can carry a larger load.
news

Drone Adds Strange Twist to 'Thursday Night Football' Matchup

A drone flying over M&T Bank Stadium caused two administrative stoppages during the Ravens' 34-20 victory over the Bengals.
news

Joe Burrow Has Sprained Wrist, Exits Ravens-Bengals Game Early

Bengals QB Jake Browning replaced Joe Burrow, who wore a wrist brace the day before the game.
news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on the Ravens Getting Right on Thursday Night

The Ravens got themselves back on track with a huge victory over the Bengals, but losing Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews to an ankle injury leaves a huge void to fill.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising