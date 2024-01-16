Mark Andrews Took a 'Big Step' in Comeback Tuesday

Mark Andrews had a good day in his hopeful return to game action to begin the playoffs.
The Ravens' tight end practiced again Tuesday after making his return on Friday and was moving well. He even had a leaping catch during the portion open to reporters.
Andrews was officially a limited participant, but he's making progress.
"I think today was his best showing so far. He really took a big step," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "What you saw today, we saw as well. So that's encouraging. We'll just have to see how it goes."
It remains to be seen whether Andrews will be strong enough to play in Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans. If so, it would be a big boost to Baltimore's offense.
Despite missing the final six games, Andrews still leads the Ravens in touchdown receptions (6), has the second-most catches (45) and third-most receiving yards (544).
"It's great to see one of our main guys back," Lamar Jackson said. "We just need him to keep preparing, keep getting better a day at a time. We're waiting on him."