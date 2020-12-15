Mark Andrews Returns From COVID-19 to Spark Comeback

"He's playing at an elite level. You look at his completions and the way he's running the ball, [he's] the complete package," Andrews said of Jackson. "Like I said before, it's a pleasure to be able to play with him. He's so special in everything that he does. He makes everyone else's jobs easier."

Dating back to 2019, Andrews has recorded 23 receptions of 20 or more yards. Only Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has more during that span (34).

But it was Andrews' plays on the final drive that stood out most because it got the ball rolling. On the first 14-yard grab, Andrews did an excellent job of coming back to the ball and making the first tackler miss before plowing ahead for extra yardage. On the next play, Andrews beat Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. on a crossing route to pick up another 14 yards.

Coming back from a respiratory virus, it would have been understandable if Andrews dipped in energy by the end of the game, especially in such a shootout. But when it mattered most, Andrews made the plays to move the chains.