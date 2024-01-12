Mark Andrews Returns to Ravens Practice

It remains to be seen if Andrews will be ready to play in the divisional playoff game against the Ravens' undetermined opponent, but he'll have a week of practice under his belt before a determination is made.

Regardless, his sheer return to practice provided an emotional boost to his teammates.

"We all dearly miss him as a teammate, a leader, a brother," fullback Patrick Ricard said. "For him to already be back on the field and running around and looking pretty good, it's very encouraging for the team and himself."

Andrews still finished the regular season with a team-high six receiving touchdowns, the second-most receptions (45), and third-most receiving yards (544). But Baltimore also still did well even without its star.

The Ravens won six straight games and Likely has become a major playmaker in Baltimore's offense. Since taking over as the starter, Likely has made 21 catches for 322 yards and scored five touchdowns in six games.

Now the Ravens will have both in their arsenal, adding another dimension to the offensive attack. The question, beyond when Andrews is able to play in a game, will be how both are worked into the mix.